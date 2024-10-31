Outrage over Bityi Chieftainess Mtirara’s murder and rape of matrics

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he expects justice to be exacted in the rape of matric learners and the murder of chieftainess Nogcinile Mtirara who was at the centre of fighting crime at the notorious Mqhekezweni village in the Bityi Administrative area near Mthatha. The 71-year-old matriarch, granddaughter-in-law of AbaThembu regent Jongintaba Mtirara, was gunned down on Tuesday night at the royal home at Mqhekezweni Great Place.

She was residing at the declared national monument where former President Mandela grew up and was introduced to ethical leadership. The incident happened hours after five Jongintaba high school Grade 12 learners were sexually assaulted at gunpoint by two intruders while studying in a rented home that serves as a boarding house. Provincial police commissioner Nomthetheli Mene said a high-level multi-disciplinary team was working around the clock to apprehend those behind the two attacks.

“In the first incident, the mother-in-law to Chief Mtirara was gunned down by two unknown males wearing balaclavas. A case of murder has been registered, and the investigating team is already on the ground, together with SAPS forensic experts. Provincial detectives for the Serious and Violent Crimes unit are leading the team to ensure that perpetrators are arrested. In the second incident, where five learners were raped and robbed at gunpoint, the provincial head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Investigations unit (FCS) has assembled a team to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators. Both investigation teams will leave no stone unturned to ensure that these perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Menea. Mqhekezweni village became notorious for rapes of women, especially the elderly, with many choosing to abandon their homes last year due to a balaclava-clad gang demanding “protection” money to prevent victims being raped.

A police Imbizo was held at the village, with promises of a mobile police station and more vehicles for patrols. However, that did not materialise. The slain Mtirara was known for her efforts to protect victims, including creating a safe haven for the elderly who were repeatedly being attacked.

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi San leaders said: “We are saddened to hear about the cold blooded murder of Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara in her homestead. What is more painful is to hear that on the same evening of her assassination a group of young girls who were residing in a house were ambushed and sexually violated by gun wielding men. What happened to our conscience as a people? The House is opposed to this moral opprobrium and is calling upon law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book. This is an assault to humanity and the House is deeply concerned and emotionally drained by all these atrocities happening in our traditional communities.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed sadness at the incidents and conveyed condolences to Mtirara’s AmaDlomo royal clan and the AbaThembu Kingdom. “This merciless attack on an elderly woman who is a leader in our society and a builder of communities, fills us with grief; but it also fuels our resolve to stop violent crime and bring justice to those who live outside the law and have no respect for the dignity and lives of fellow citizens. Every day in our country, our courts are dealing with perpetrators who thought they could get away with terrorising individuals or communities. The attack on Mqhekezweni Great Place will end equally disastrously for these perpetrators. I urge the community to work with the police to ensure that these perpetrators face the wrath of the law,” said Ramaphosa. He said he expected justice to be served.