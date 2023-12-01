Outrage over Buffalo City's R87m beachfront project

The Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) now wants the contractors of the R87-million East London beachfront project to submit a report detailing the full scope of works, budget and implementation plan after unveiling the controversial project this week. The project faced significant backlash as the public expressed outrage over what was seen as exorbitant costs.

Completed three years after construction began, the East London Beach Front Court Crescent, now renamed the Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park, was opened to the public by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane together with BCM mayor, Princess Faku. The project was implemented by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency (BCMDA), as one of the metro’s flagship projects, aimed at giving the city a facelift and turning the area into an entertainment and tourism attraction as well as to unlock economic opportunities. While the EFF reportedly called for the project to be investigated, DA Buffalo City caucus leader, Susan Bentley, said the project was completely different to what was pitched to them.

“It is just poor workmanship. The project was delayed during 2020 due to Covid but was supposed to be completed last year (in) November. A few months ago we posed a question relating to the progress of the project and the costs incurred. “The initial cost was R87m but that had actually ballooned to R99.5m. The project has been so delayed that even the outdoor gym which was installed is already rusting. The workmanship is not good at all.” BCM spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, said on Thursday, as the oversight authority which mandated the BCMDA to implement this project on its behalf, they have made the request for the report.

“The Baby Lee Jegels Crescent park is one of the metro’s flagship projects ... so it is important to us that all genuine concerns are addressed and fears allayed,” said Ngwenya. In its webpage, the BCMDA confirmed overseeing the refurbishment and further beautification of the East London beachfront. “The facelift included the upgrading and repair of existing braai areas, sheltered seating areas, ablution facilities and public walkways. Illegal dump sites were cleared and cleaned and waste receptacles and planter boxes were installed as part of this facelift.” The municipality claims a total number of 393 jobs were created by the project which consists of 143 jobs created through construction, 250 jobs created through cleaning projects and 11 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) benefiting. A total of 64 young people benefited from the project.

“The work done includes construction of roadworks, stormwater management system, sewer line, parking bays, walkway, information centre and ablution building, hawkers’ stalls, jungle gym, outdoor gym area, paving as well electrical installation. “The long-awaited opening of this 24-hectare Eastern Beachfront area comes just in time for the festive season, ready to be accessed by residents and visitors,” said Ngwenya. Mabuyane would not answer questions, but instead referred them to the BCM and BCMDA.

The renaming of the beachfront was to honour the legacy and memory of the slain multi-talented athlete and student, Jegels. She took the professional boxing world by storm by becoming the South African Junior Bantamweight Champion and WBA African Flyweight Champion in Boxing. Jegels was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Bulelani Manyakama, 37, in a gender-based violence incident which shook the entire country.