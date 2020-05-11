Outrage over regulations barring flea markets from operating

Cape Town – The SA Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) says its members are outraged by regulations prohibiting flea markets from operating. Saita president Rosheda Muller said they had been without an income since the start of the lockdown. “To think the traders of flea markets, like those on the Grand Parade and others, are aligned with nightclubs, bazaars, casinos We informal traders are once again marginalised by regulations drafted by the government. "We do informal trading because we cannot source better jobs, there are no jobs,” she said. Muller accused some municipalities of delaying the issuing of permits and as a result traders, even those who could operate during lockdown, had been experiencing severe challenges. She said they were seeking a legal opinion.

“The City (of Cape Town) wants the traders, even ones from Atlantis, to come to drop off paperwork, and then wait 24 hours before they issue them. This when the City knows who the legitimate traders on the street are.

"Why are we informal traders who qualify under Level 4 of the lockdown not given Covid-9 permits to trade? We traded for years on the parade for our survival, but now are told we cannot trade. It is not an extra income it’s our only income,” she said.

Mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg said under national regulations flea markets were among the places closed to the public.

The latest regulations relating to Covid-19 Level 4 still prohibit flea markets from operating so all markets and clustered trading bays will remain closed, he said.

He said more than 8953 Covid-19 informal food trading permits had been issued during Level 5 by April 30.

“The City is waiting for the Small Business Enterprise Regulations, which govern the operation of spaza shops and informal traders, under Alert Level 4 to be gazetted, which will determine the way forward for these businesses. Until such time, the current conditions of their Covid-19 trading permits still apply.

“The previous regulations only allowed for the trading of limited items, including uncooked food, fruit and vegetables. The new regulations include food products, non-alcoholic beverages and animal food and the sale of hot cooked food among other commodities,” said Twigg.