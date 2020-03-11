Over 1 600 objections handed in over Rondebosch Golf Course lease renewal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – As housing activists continue fighting the City over its land distribution practices, 1 662 objections were this week handed to City officials over the Rondebosch Golf Course lease renewal. The renewal includes 45.99 hectares of public land leased to the Rondebosch Golf Club for a further 10 years at a rate of R1 058 a year, according to activists. Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi have been at loggerheads with the City over the land since March last year, when they staged a protest at the golf club calling for public land to be used to address the affordable housing crisis. They say the golf club is essentially paying R1.92 per hectare a month. “At the same time as a golf club pays this low amount for prime public land, what can a working-class person in Cape Town get for R1.92 per month?

Not even half a loaf of bread.

“In the face of the worst housing affordability crisis in the country, this lease is just one example of how the City of Cape Town continues to subsidise the rich by renting out prime public land at massively discounted amounts for private use - land that could be better used to address the City’s apartheid legacy,” the organisations said in a statement.

Activists handed over the objections at the Civic Centre on Monday.

In their submissions, residents expressed their views on the lease renewal. Faghmeeda Ling, a Woodstock Chapter Leader from Reclaim the, City said:

“I object, I object 1 058 times over and over again. The lease is unfair, unjust, inappropriate, outrageous and downright disgusting - to let a man run after a small white ball on a huge public land where it could have solved some (part) of the housing crisis we are facing!”

The City, the organisations said, was the custodian of public land, on behalf of the people.

“This means that public land should be used for public good.”

Meanwhile, City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo said they welcomed the input.

“The City welcomes the participation and input from all citizens. The comments received will now be processed,” he said.

Cape Times