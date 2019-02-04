Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Officials in Oudtshoorn have so far recorded 116 properties with structural damage in Volmoed and surrounds, after heavy rains, thunderstorm conditions and hail in the Little Karoo at the weekend. Yesterday, mayor Colan Sylvester visited families in Volmoed, a rural area in the west of Oudtshoorn, which was among the worst hit by heavy rains on Saturday.

“On my visit to a number of families affected by the heavy rains, I was touched by the conditions that these families find themselves in.

"We have so far recorded a total of 116 properties with structural damages in Volmoed, GG Camp, Black Joint and Kanaal.”

The Oudtshoorn Municipality assembled a joint operational team to attend to the aftermath of the heavy rains.

The emergency team attended to flooded houses in Volmoed, Kliplokasie and Rosevalley informal settlement area, roofs blown away by strong winds in Volmoed and damaged Eskom power poles.

Volmoed recorded 30mm of rainfall in 15 minutes, with other parts of Oudtshoorn recording 24mm of rainfall.

Sylvester said the joint operational team had been working around the clock to assist victims of the floods. He said there were no reports of injuries.

“Our emergency team has, since yesterday (Saturday), distributed building material and blankets to affected families for immediate relief.

‘‘One of the affected homeowners is a 60-year-old pensioner, Katy Prinsloo, whose house roof was blown off by strong winds.

‘‘Her furniture is severely damaged and she indicated that her old-age grant is her only income.

“The municipality is, among others, going to explore options of applying for relief assistance from the provincial government to help the affected families.”

The team would continue assessments through the course of yesterday to establish further damage.

“We empathise with the families and would do anything in our power to alleviate the emergency situation.”

Meanwhile, the 66KV power line in Calitzdorp that was damaged by the thunderstorm on Saturday is under repair.

Farmers between the Western part of Oudtshoorn and Calitzdorp have had no power supply since Saturday.

The municipality said the amount of work that Eskom still needed to do to restore power was enormous. It needed to reinstall about 12 power poles that were damaged. The power lines were also to be repaired.

It is unknown when power would be restored.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while the work is still being done,” Sylvester said.

Cape Times