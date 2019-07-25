The City’s disaster operations centre logged 43 flooding-related incidents; 122 power outages; and nine incidents of trees that had fallen down. Photo: Odwa Mkentane

Cape Town – At least 176 calls were logged to the City in 48 hours, with complaints over damages caused as a result of the heavy downpour experienced across the metro. The City’s disaster operations centre logged 43 flooding-related incidents; 122 power outages; nine incidents of trees that had fallen down; and two incidents where roofs were blown off.

It said 3 640 structures were affected in Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, Khayelitsha, Burundi, Nomzamo and Wallacedene.

Fallen trees were reported in Parow, Edgemead, Crawford, Panorama, Durbanville and Brackenfell.

There were power outages in Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory, Noordhoek, Joe Slovo Park, Athlone, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Sunnydale, Rondebosch, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Hout Bay and Plumstead.

Yesterday Burundi residents were still mopping up water which seeped into their homes on Tuesday.

Community leader Vuyisani Ntsekeni said: “Residents went to the councillor to look for help, but unfortunately as usual the councillor was nowhere to be found.”

Meanwhile Thembani, Bongweni and Khwezi residents said the City had for months ignored their complaints about blocked drainage systems.

Residents association spokesperson Phindile George said they reported the problem about two months ago.

“As the community of Thembokhwezi, we have been inconvenienced for weeks now as our drains are all overflowing with faeces. We told the City our drainages aren't working properly and they cause floods, but they didn't attend to the matter,” George said.

Residents said every day they logged calls and the City promised to fix them.

“What we're trying to point out is that these issues are being reported to the City of Cape Town to at least do something before things get worse, but we're being failed over and over again.

“We are worried about our children's health now, since some of the children are playing in these streets that are flooded,” he said.

The City said it would respond to questions today.

