Cape Town – The City’s Traffic and Metro Police officers had another busy week, making 313 arrests for a range of offences, including drunk driving, outstanding warrants, possession of drugs and other illegal items.
Traffic officers made 249 arrests, including 147 for drunk driving, 14 for reckless and negligent driving and 75 for outstanding warrants, the City said on Monday.
During four roadblocks in Lingelethu West, Atlantis, Lentegeur and Paarden Eiland on Sunday, officers arrested 70 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.
"The number of drivers arrested for drunk driving is a big concern, especially as we move towards the festive season, and clearly the many arrests made week after week that are very well publicised, are simply not acting as a deterrent.
"We appeal to the public to refrain from getting behind the wheel when they’ve consumed alcohol. It is not worth the risk of a criminal record or having the blood of innocent lives lost on your hands," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.