Over 170 motorists held for drunk driving, 247 cellphones seized in Cape Town









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City’s Traffic and Metro Police officers had another busy week, making 313 arrests for a range of offences, including drunk driving, outstanding warrants, possession of drugs and other illegal items. Traffic officers made 249 arrests, including 147 for drunk driving, 14 for reckless and negligent driving and 75 for outstanding warrants, the City said on Monday. During four roadblocks in Lingelethu West, Atlantis, Lentegeur and Paarden Eiland on Sunday, officers arrested 70 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. "The number of drivers arrested for drunk driving is a big concern, especially as we move towards the festive season, and clearly the many arrests made week after week that are very well publicised, are simply not acting as a deterrent. "We appeal to the public to refrain from getting behind the wheel when they’ve consumed alcohol. It is not worth the risk of a criminal record or having the blood of innocent lives lost on your hands," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Metro Police Department officers arrested 30 motorists for drunk driving and 34 others for possession of drugs, dangerous weapons, suspected stolen property and more.

They also assisted 29 motorists whose vehicles broke down along the N2 including R300, Spine Road and Baden Powell Drive, keeping watch until assistance arrived and preventing motorists from falling victim to crime.

"On Thursday, two Metro police constables travelling along the N2 just after 21:00 came across protesters who had set alight rubbish in the roadway between Borcherd’s Quarry and Airport Approach Road.

"The officers also witnessed two men setting fire to a Golden Arrow bus. They jumped out of their vehicle, at which point the arsonists ran away.

"Officers grabbed their fire extinguisher and were able to put out the fire that had been set in the cab of the bus. Fortunately, there were no passengers on the bus.

"The City tries its utmost to maintain a constant presence on the N2, R300 and other arterial roads that have unfortunately become easy pickings for opportunistic criminals.

"The sporadic protests further complicate matters, as these are not always easy to predict and mitigate.

"We remind motorists to please ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound, that they have enough petrol for their journey before they set off, and that their cellphones are charged so that they can call for help immediately in the event that something happens," said Smith.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any transgression of road traffic rules or criminal activity by phoning the City’s Public Emergency Call Centre on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or to the South African Police Service on 10111.

