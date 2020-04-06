Over 2 000 motorists arrested in Western Cape for breaking lockdown rules

Cape Town – The Western Cape traffic authorities have arrested more than 2 000 people for contravening the lockdown rules since its inception. Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa said yesterday more than 1 000 people were arrested in the Cape Town metropolitan area. Other areas where motorists were the most guilty of transgressing the lockdown rules were in the Eden District Municipality in the Southern Cape and in the Winelands. * Cape Metro 1004 * Overberg 188

* West Coast 245

* Winelands 306

* Central Karoo 61

* Eden 423

Total – 2 227

Department of Transport spokesperson Motlatsi Lebea said last week: “South Africans have been encouraged to shop alone, so there must be a good reason why there are two of you in a car if you are stopped and asked by traffic officials."

He added that there should never be three people in a private car, unless they meet one of the other emergency requirements that would allow them to leave their households.

"Anyone who contravenes the lockdown regulations by not adhering to the restrictions on movement and closures will be guilty of an offence and on conviction, liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and imprisonment," the Western Cape government said before the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Chapman's Peak Drive has been closed due to a mudslide and motorists have been requested to divert via Ou Kaapse Weg.

At about 7.18am on Saturday, a truck and a minibus taxi were involved in a collision, with the Epping and Ottery fire crews having to be called up.

The taxi subsequently caught alight and two commuters were treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Cape Town - M3 South (Update): ROAD CLOSED between Hospital Bend and Woolsack Drive - due to a burst water main — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 6, 2020