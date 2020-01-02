Cape Town – In suppressing 25 fires in the Western Cape last month, Working on Fire has had to dispatch ground teams 107 times to support partners local municipalities, Fire Protection Associations and large landowners.
It is estimated that 20 807 hectares of land have been burnt in the Western Cape in December, of which 19 000 hectares are reportedly in the Southern Cape.
The official start of the 2019/2020 summer fire season began on December 1 and Working on Fire said on Thursday the province has had a number of multiple-day fires of which a few – mostly in the Southern Cape – caused quite a bit of damage.
"The Southern Cape has been the busiest and accounted for 15 of the 25 fires and 83 of the aforementioned dispatchings.
"During a number of these fires, aerial support had to be called in to douse flames and in so doing offer support to the ground teams who are ultimately responsible for putting out the fires.