Wildfires in Gouritsmond took a huge toll. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – In suppressing 25 fires in the Western Cape last month, Working on Fire has had to dispatch ground teams 107 times to support partners local municipalities, Fire Protection Associations and large landowners. It is estimated that 20 807 hectares of land have been burnt in the Western Cape in December, of which 19 000 hectares are reportedly in the Southern Cape. The official start of the 2019/2020 summer fire season began on December 1 and Working on Fire said on Thursday the province has had a number of multiple-day fires of which a few – mostly in the Southern Cape – caused quite a bit of damage. "The Southern Cape has been the busiest and accounted for 15 of the 25 fires and 83 of the aforementioned dispatchings. "During a number of these fires, aerial support had to be called in to douse flames and in so doing offer support to the ground teams who are ultimately responsible for putting out the fires.

"The total number of hours flown by the aerial support this season is 224.64. Again, the majority of those hours (164 hours) were flown during operations in the Southern Cape.

"Major fires in which Working on Fire resources were used took place in Greyton, Schoemanshoek, Nuweberg, Gouritsmond and Flowervelley fires.

"The team that has been dispatched the most is Vrolijkheid – 11 times followed by Hottentots Holland – which was sent out nine times.

"Four Hotshot crew were dispatched 13 times. The Hotshot crew is a group of highly skilled Working On Fire Firefighters from various teams across the country and they are in the province for the duration of the Western Cape fire season.

General Manager Melany Durthie-Surtie says the unpredictable weather system has caused heavy winds and high temperatures.

“Areas that have burned are areas that we have identified as hot spots and areas that had not burned in previous fire season.

"The communities should play a role in reporting fires to the closest local fire stations. We have a collaboration with fire stations, the Fire Protection Association and conservation agencies. We work together in battling these blazes.

"We continue with fire awareness activities ensuring that people and visitors in the Western Cape are aware of dangers of fire and they know to who they should report the fires to,” she said.

"People are urged to report fires ASAP. The sooner a fire is attended to, the less likely it is to get out of control and cause major damage."

