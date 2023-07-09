Over 3 000 held as police target illegal liquor outlets and suspected drug outlets

Police arrested 3 665 suspects for various crimes in the Western Cape over the past week. Under Operation Shanela, the police targeted illegal liquor outlets, suspected drug outlets, and compliance inspections were carried out at licensed liquor outlets.

SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The high density integrated operations comprised various units such as Vispol, detectives, crime intelligence, AGU, POP, Law Enforcement, other specialised units, K9, private security companies and neighbourhood watch structures. “Operations targeted illegal liquor outlets, suspected drug outlets and compliance inspections carried out at licensed liquor outlets.” The arrests included:

* 24 for murder; * 547 for contact crimes; * 102 for property-related crime such as burglaries and thefts;

* 187 assaults with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm; and, * 210 for common assaults. Among the seizures, police in Worcester found a hand-made zip gun hidden under a bed in a flat in Rodewal.

The suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. In Worcester, the Anti-Gang Unit, in collaboration with other units, conducted a search of a garage and found 793 Mandrax tablets and 102 grams of tik. A 40-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.