Cape Town – At least 34 people were killed in gruesome accidents across the province that officials said could have been prevented. The crashes took place between Friday and Sunday and Provincial Traffic chief Kenny Africa said driver and passenger behaviour needs to change to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities.

“Once again you will notice that at least 13 pedestrians, 17 passengers, cyclist and three drivers were killed on our roads.

"We are still struggling with passengers not wearing safety belts. About 80% of the fatalities are of people not wearing seatbelts.”

Africa added that one of the crashes saw passengers flung through the windscreen of the vehicle they were travelling in.

“People should wear seat belts whenever they step into a vehicle and they can better their chances of survival.”

The cousin of Springbok scrumhalf Rudy Paige, Heleceen February, 27, was killed in an accident on the N2 between Riviersonderend and Swellendam on Sunday, Netwerk24 reported.

The accident reportedly took place at 6.25pm when the driver of the vehicle in which February was travelling tried to avoid a buck crossing the road, which led to him losing control of the vehicle.

February went flying through the windscreen while the driver was only lightly injured. The duo had been attending the birthday party of a family member of February and were on their way back to Heidelberg from Hermanus.

He said they also noted a high number of drunk drivers at the weekend, with 52 drivers being arrested for drunk driving.

“As long as we do not change the behaviour of motorists then we will sit with these problems. People need to change their attitudes, as some of the motorists don‘t care.”

Africa urged motorists, pedestrians, and all road users to adhere to the rules of the road and also report any incidents on the roads as they could lead to deterring gruesome crashes.

“If people can report this, by being our eyes and ears hopefully it will help to curb gruesome accidents. For example, the truck that was stuck near Touws River, where three people died, was the result of a truck that was stuck and if motorists saw this truck standing on the side of the road, we could have sent officers to that scene.

"What the public doesn't know is that we are the first at accident scenes and we experience all these gruesome accidents and we have to go home to families after a day's work and we have to live with the sights we experience.”

Cape Times