Some of the malnourished army horses that were found at a unit in Potchefstroom. Picture: NSPCA

Cape Town – More than 30 SANDF horses have had to be put down as a result of ill-treatment since April last year. The National SPCA (NSPCA) said it is appalled by the SANDF’s inability to care for horses in its custody.

Spokesperson Meg Wilson said in April last year, it was discovered that the horses were starving to death, in the care of the Special Infantry Capability Unit at Potchefstroom Base of the SANDF.

“Twenty-five horses had to be euthanised and charges were laid in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962.

“The case is still in motion. The horses were starving and had to eat their own faeces.”

She said earlier this month they had to put down another horse after it was found in the late stages of African horse sickness.

“The NSPCA has since been back twice to monitor the situation as a large number of horses have been infected with the sickness, equine piroplasmosis, a tick-borne disease, and equine encephalosis virus.”

After the 25 horses were put down by the organisation, the SANDF made the decision to move the remaining 60 horses to Rooiwal, in the City of Tshwane, which the NSPCA advised against as it was not in the best interest of the animals.

“Concerns included the high density of disease in the area, the lack of appropriate facilities to treat wild horses, and the fact that the property is located a far distance away from the Military Veterinary Institute’s hospital,” Wilson said.

“Of the 60 horses that were moved to Rooiwal, only 47 remain. Thirteen have died or been euthanased since their rushed and ill-advised decision to move the horses.”

“Prevalent diseases specific to this area have precluded animal welfare organisations from re-homing horses to that area as the risk is too high.

“In addition, the SANDF horses have broken legs and died of unknown causes.”

She added that the SANDF’s poor decision-making with regard to its animal care has been a problem since 2011.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publishing.

Cape Times