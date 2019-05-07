Police Minister Bheki Cele inspected the law enforcement parade at the Forecourt, Cape Town railway station, yesterday, prior to deployment to various polling stations ahead of the elections in the province. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Western Cape has 41 voting stations police have classified as “hot spots”, says Police Minister Bheki Cele. These, however, were not considered as high risk as voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

Cele was addressing officers yesterday during a parade prior to their deployment to various polling stations ahead of elections.

He, along with provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula and Western Cape Electoral Commission of South Africa head Courtney Sampson, inspected law enforcement officers at the Forecourt at Cape Town train station.

Cele said while President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed off for the SANDF to mobilise if need be, his officers were on alert.

Cele said 51 300 police officers would be deployed to polling stations for the elections, with about 3 500 reservists assisting in all the nine provinces.

“There are 56.7 million people in South Africa looking at you to ensure voters’ safety during the elections, and 3.1million people in the Western Cape looking upon you to deliver free and fair elections.

“We are here to provide safe, free and fair elections, working with the IEC, on behalf of the people of the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

Cele said the SAPS members were the main component in ensuring the integrity of the elections, before and after ballots were cast.

He said the police would monitor all forms of protests or “shutdowns” to ensure that no individual’s constitutional right to vote would be infringed.

Jula said the 41 voting stations considered hot sports were defined due to either gang activity in the areas or protests.

Sampson said: “We’re very happy to express our satisfaction and comfort with the deployment processes and procedures of the security structures and SAPS, to ensure the South African citizens are going to make use of the opportunity to vote in the general elections. They’ll be able to do so in a safe and secure environment.”

Sampson said the IEC had done what it needed to do in order to ensure the necessary materials would be at the voting station, and had contacted and trained citizens and engaged political parties and communities in order to create an environment where citizens could go out and make their crosses.

Cape Times