Over 5 000 held for traffic offences, nearly 12 000 bottles of booze seized at beaches









File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service made 5 105 arrests last month and issued more than 350 000 fines. Also, between 1 December, 2019 and 3 January, 2020, the City’s Liquor Enforcement Unit confiscated 11 944 bottles of alcohol from the city's beaches, amounting to 6 835.35 litres. The arrests made by the Traffic Service included: * 4 745 for outstanding warrants * 282 for driving under the influence

* 41 for reckless and negligent driving

* 2 for possession of drugs

* 2 for possession of a firearm

* 33 on a range of other charges

Officers served a total of 13 028 warrants, valued at R17 010 380; impounded 343 vehicles and 880 cellphones; and issued 360 626 fines for various offences.

"It was a very busy period for our Traffic Service. Apart from the enforcement efforts, staff also had to manage traffic flow and road closures at a raft of events around the city in December and, of course, our beaches.

"To the motorists who were caught for outstanding warrants – you were warned before the festive season to get your affairs in order.

"I hope that the experience will have served as a lesson. In future, pay your fines on time, or better yet, obey the law from the outset," the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said on Monday.

The bulk of the City’s Liquor Enforcement Unit's confiscations (53%) were made in Area West, which includes beaches stretching from Muizenberg on the False Bay coast to Camps Bay and Clifton on the Atlantic Seaboard.

"The alcohol confiscation tallies show no sign of easing up. It is an indictment on those among us who insist on making alcohol part of their day out.

"While the peak festive season is behind us, the beaches and other public amenities are likely to remain busy for the next week before school starts, so the amount of alcohol confiscated will likely increase even more.

"We’re also bracing for the matric results celebrations that are likely to start in earnest from tomorrow onwards.

"In the past we have seen that beaches are popular party spots, accompanied by significant alcohol consumption and there is no reason to believe things will be any different this year.

"I call on young people to party responsibly and to refrain from anything that could put themselves or others in danger," said Smith.

Cape Times