Over 500 water tanks to be distributed to informal settlements in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – In the coming days more than 500 water tanks will be distributed to informal settlements across the province. Marcellino Martin, the spokesperson for Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers, said based on input provided by municipalities, it was determined that 293 water tanks would be distributed to non-metro districts, while the metro would receive 244 tanks. Delivery to non-metro districts will see the Cape Winelands District receiving 75, Garden Route District 78, Central Karoo District 50, Overberg District 45, and West Coast District 42. Beaufort West had already received 20 tanks, and standpipes were due to arrive yesterday, Martin said. Prins Albert had received 14 tanks, Laingsburg six, and Drakenstein 15.

The delivery of all tanks is expected to be concluded by next Thursday.

The national Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has appointed Overberg Water, which will work hand in hand with the provincial Human Settlements Department and local municipalities, as its implementing agent to distribute and install water tanks in non-metro areas.

“It is critical that good and effective hygiene, along with social distancing, is practised in order to prevent the ­further spread of Covid-19,” Martin said.

“The provision of these water tanks will undoubtedly assist in this regard, particularly since access to water is one of the challenges faced by informal settlements across the country,” Martin said.

“We will be monitoring the distribution of these water tanks closely, to ensure they arrive at the identified areas and that communities benefit from them.

“I call on community members to ensure that this infrastructure is protected and utilised to improve hygiene.”

He appealed to the private sector to assist with the provision of water tanks.

Meanwhile, the DWS has dispatched water trucks and water tanks to the Free State. Yesterday, the department said 31 water trucks had been sent to the towns of Vrede, Fouriesburg, Harrismith, Senekal, Clocolan, Petrus Steyn, Cornelia, Villiers, Kroonstad, Viljoenskroon, Welkom, Bloemfontein, Thaba Nchu and Sasolburg.

It said 612 water tanks had been distributed within those areas.

The department said it had learnt of the assault of water tank drivers in Welkom as they were dispensing water to communities.

“Prohibiting the supply of water to communities that are in desperate need of this resource constitutes a crime,” it said.

The DWS has established an operations centre where daily meetings are held with municipalities and water boards, utilising internet-based conferencing facilities.

Progress reports on water services are then reported on a national platform.

Cape Times