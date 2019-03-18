The Cape Town Carnival parade took place in Green Point, with the 2019 theme "Vuka Ukhanye: Arise and Shine!". Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Green Point Fan Walk was a hive of activity at the weekend when the annual Cape Town Carnival spanned a 1.2km stretch in its 10-year celebration. The event was held on Saturday and was a giant celebration of colour, energy, talent and community spirit, having thrilled thousands of visitors.

The 55 000-strong crowd, which began converging on Green Point from mid-afternoon to enjoy the pre-carnival entertainment, food and drinks, were enthralled by bright and brilliant floats, puppetry and performances.

The chairperson of the Cape Town Carnival Trust, Rachel Jafta, said: “There's always a vibrant liveliness and vivacity when you arrive at the parade, and it's fantastic to see families and friends getting into the Carnival spirit.”

This year's theme was “Vuka Ukhanye: Arise and Shine!” and was the culmination of brainstorming sessions, and a call to action to “shake off limiting beliefs and be all we can be”.

The first Cape Town Carnival was hosted in Long Street in 2010 and drew around 11 000 spectators.

The start of the carnival was signified by a ribbon-cutting, which was preceded this year by a healing intervention, "Clearing the Path for Our Coming Together", held by Vuyi Qubeka with DiopMawu.

The parade then exploded into bold and beautiful interpretations of sunrise and sunflowers turning towards the light, the first in a parade of astonishing creations interpreting the theme.

The parade culminated with Cape Town's tallest marionette, "Vukani", shining its light.

The chief executive of the Cape Town Carnival, Jay Douwes, said this year they had more than 54 performance groups representing about 50 communities across the metropole and beyond.

The Cape Town Portuguese community, the German School, as well as Northlink and False Bay Colleges, and KCC from the Northern Cape, joined the parade for the first time this year.

The ever-popular Western Province Marching Band strutted their stuff as did the Likhwezi Arts Project, back from their recent trip representing the Cape Town Carnival at the 2019 Hong Kong International Chinese New Year Night Parade.

Cape Times