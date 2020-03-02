Over 60 leap leap day babies born in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – February 29 proved to be a bustle of activity for both staff and parents at public health-care facilities in the province with at least 65 babies born on Leap Day. Leap Day comes just once every four years, so it was a special day for the 24 boys and 41 girls born on Saturday, and their families. Mother Anne Gogela and father Thandisizwe Gilmani were the first to welcome their boy, at four minutes past midnight at Tygerberg Hospital. The second to be born, to mother Sivuyile Matewu, was a girl who arrived at six minutes past at the Gugulethu Community Health Clinic. The third Leap Day baby, also a girl, was born at 10 minutes past midnight at the Retreat Community Health Centre to mother Simbulele Tshingana and father Eric Maciye.

Tygerberg Hospital recorded a total of 12 births, followed by the Gugulethu Community Health Clinic with six births, and Vanguard Community Health Clinic & MOU and Macassar Community Health Clinic with four births each.

“I would like to congratulate the new parents and share with them in their joys as new lives have been brought into this world on this very special day,” Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said.

“We wish them the very best with the new additions to their families. May they live a long and healthy life.

“Remember that the first 1 000 days of a child’s life are very important, and ensure that they are immunised and provide them with good nutrition and a safe environment,” Mbombo said.

Parents are reminded to bring their babies for regular free check-ups and immunisations at their nearest clinic.

Cape Times