Over 7 000 cases and 60 deaths in South Africa: Health Department urges travellers to take precautions ahead of summer season

With over 7 000 malaria cases and over 60 deaths recorded since the start of this year, the national health department is urging travellers to take precautionary measures as the summer season approaches. Government said malaria cases were starting to increase in some parts of the country, especially high-malaria risk areas.

This comes as summer season marks the start of the malaria season in South Africa due to higher temperatures and increased rainfall in the malaria transmission areas. So far, over 7400 malaria cases have been recorded between January to October this year in South Africa, with 17% of these cases locally acquired while the rest are imported cases, meaning more people got infected while out of the country, the department said. “At least 66 deaths have been recorded during this period, and all people who experience malaria-suspected symptoms which include headache, fever, chills, muscle and joint pains are urged to visit their local health facility without delays for effective treatment if test positive.

“Late presentation to health facilities with symptoms is one of the contributing factors to increasing malaria morbidity and mortality rates. Pregnant women and children under five years should avoid visiting malaria-endemic areas, unless they take extra precaution measures,” the department said. Malaria is a life-threatening, but preventable and curable disease, with early detection being the key to save a life. The department said it was intensifying its malaria response plan through malaria screening and testing around borders in high-malaria risk provinces including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga & Limpopo throughout the year for early detection of imported cases, as well as indoor residual spraying in high malaria areas every year in September until the beginning of the following year and public education campaigns.