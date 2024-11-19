Over 7 million SA women are GVB victims, says study

Over 33% of South African women aged 18 years and older had experienced physical violence in their lifetime, according to a new study. The first South African National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Study: A Baseline Survey on Victimisation and Perpetration was handed over to Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga on Monday. The study released by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), provided insights into GBV prevalence, risk factors, and impacts across South Africa, forming a foundation for targeted solutions.

“Nationally, when we asked all women about their experiences of physical violence, we found that 33.1% of all women aged 18 years and older had experienced physical violence in their lifetime. This translates to an estimated 7 310 389 women who have experienced physical violence in their lifetime,” the researchers found. Lifetime physical violence was significantly higher among Black African women (35.5%), compared to women of other race groups. “Lifetime physical violence was also significantly higher among women who were cohabiting but not married (43.4%),” the study detailed.

In further observations, it was found that 9.8% of all women reported experiencing sexual violence during their lifetime. This translated to an estimated 2 150 342 women who have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. The study was conducted among 10 012 participants, and included individuals aged 18 years and older, living in households across all nine provinces. Data collection was implemented from February 2022. However, due to budgetary constraints, the survey was paused in December 2022, with data collection being incomplete. It was resumed in a mop-up study between November 2023 and February 2024.

Men were asked additional questions regarding their awareness of GBV laws. The majority of men (84.8%) were aware that there were laws in South Africa that addressed violence against women. However, although awareness of laws was high, the responses to questions about gendered power relations showed that 9.9% of ever-partnered men held the view that women who were raped are usually to blame for putting themselves in that situation. Chikunga said the groundbreaking study offers an unparalleled understanding of the prevalence, patterns and drivers of GBV.

“The release of this study is timely as it coincides with our preparations for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV. I must emphasise that the fight against GBV is a 365 day campaign but also a task that we do everyday. The grim picture painted by our study affirms the United Nations secretary-general’s observation that we are indeed living through a millennia of patriarchy where violence against women, including femicide, is at epidemic levels. “We have confirmed that our long standing observation that most violence against women is not committed by strangers but by current or former husbands and intimate partners,” said Chikunga.