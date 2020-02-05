The provincial Health Department said the past weekend was one of its busiest ever, with staff responding to 6 364 incidents in the province, including eight in the Cape Winelands District Municipality and 64 in the city.
EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the incidents included 1 135 reports of weapon assaults, 364 physical assaults, 905 pain complaints and 444 respiratory complaints.
“Public support is crucial to the work performed by our EMS staff, who go above and beyond the call of duty to render a critical health-care service, and risk their lives daily,” said Bessick.
Last month, four attacks on EMS crews were reported. In one of the incidents, in Kewtown, Athlone, equipment valued at R300000 was stolen from a crew. The team was dispatched to Kewtown at 3am, escorted by the police as a safety precaution.