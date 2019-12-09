Over 700 homeless people tuck into ladles of Christmas love in Cape Town CBD









Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto (left) Picture: Facebook / Ladles of Love Cape Town – More than 700 homeless people from in and around Cape Town were treated to an early special Christmas lunch yesterday, thanks to local non-profit organisation Ladles of Love. In line with the festive season spirit, men, women and children were served warm meals atop red and white decorated tables at Church Square in the city centre. They were also treated to live entertainment and received gift bags. Ladles of Love is a volunteer-run soup kitchen and feeding programme for the homeless of Cape Town. Established in July 2014, the organisation serves hot meals to the homeless in the city bowl every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto said: “We joined the Christian Methodist Mission Church about four years ago and we decided to start helping them with the Christmas lunch that they serve.

"We arrange food for their Christmas lunch. We try to give them a proper meal of roast chicken, roast potatoes, pasta salad prepared with corn, peas, basil pesto and mayonnaise.

"We try to make it vibey, the food tastes great and it’s cooked by ladies who have a passion for cooking."

He said the event was growing since its inception five years ago, last year serving 600 guests, and this year catering for more than 700.

“It’s their day. We have to spoil them, they are homeless people but they are still human beings like everyone else.

"They too need to be pampered with music, food and chat.”

The organisation works with the Methodist Church to identify homeless people and organise their Christmas lunch.

Homeless for six years, attendee Kim Laufs said: “We gathered here with friends and family having a Christmas lunch and listening to music.

"This is very important to each and every one of us.

“Even if we are homeless, as human beings we all need that togetherness moment, especially during this time of the year.”

Netania Barnard from Mitchells Plain said she was living on the street after escaping gang violence and abuse.

She thanked Ladies of Love for the event and appealed to them to do the same in other areas.

“I have a different feeling today. I am on top of the world and everything is just perfect for me, from the food, music, drinks and the atmosphere.

"This is my first time in this kind of environment and for a moment I feel like a queen,” Barnard said.

To donate to Ladles of Love visit: https://www.payfast.co.za/donate/go/ladlesoflove

Cape Times