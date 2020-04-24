Over a million packs of cigarettes seized in Cape Town, man held for drunk driving

Cape Town – The City believes one of the many lessons the country has learnt 29 days into the Covid-19 lockdown centres around the "relationship with alcohol and its impact on our social fabric". Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Friday from initially ensuring people remained confined to their homes, there has been an increase in the number of people arrested for selling items prohibited in terms of the regulations – most notably alcohol and cigarettes. In the last two weeks, there has also been a worrying increase in the looting of alcohol retailers and, more recently, the looting of food retailers and trucks transporting food items, said Smith. The chaotic protest along the R300 earlier this week was the most recent incident. Since the lockdown began, the Law Enforcement department has made 1 326 arrests for contraventions of the Disaster Act, but also armed robbery, possession of illegal substances, attempted murder, attempted housebreaking, etc. During their operations, Law Enforcement staff have confiscated 1 421 units of alcohol, 1 245 packs of cigarettes and seven firearms and ammunition.

The Metro Police has made 549 arrests and confiscated 1 365 units of drugs, 534 units of alcohol and more than a million packs of cigarettes (1 043 265).

"The confiscated items have been booked in as evidence at the respective police stations where the suspects were detained and will form part of the court proceedings. It is up to the SAPS to determine what happens to these items once the cases are finalised," said Smith.

"The ban on alcohol and cigarettes has been a subject of lively debate since the announcement. Of course, there has continued to be trade in these items in spite of the ban, and the City is under no illusion that for all of the arrests and confiscations, there are many others who have managed to lay their hands on these goods.

"Much has also been said about the impact of the alcohol ban on crime statistics. The City’s Safety and Security Directorate has noted certain trends in some of its departments, which can be attributed to the reduced movement of persons, but we are fairly confident that the ban on alcohol has played a role."

The Traffic Service arrested one motorist for driving under the influence during the lockdown, and two others for reckless and negligent driving. By comparison, during the same period last year, officers made 157 drunk-driving arrests and 16 more for reckless and negligent driving.

The statistics of the Fire and Rescue Service "really drives home the message" on the role alcohol plays, Smith said. A comparison of the lockdown period and the same period a year ago revealed:

* 40% reduction in the number of overall calls responded to (fire and special services like trauma incidents and motor vehicle accidents)

* 74% drop in the number of trauma calls

* 60% drop in the number of medical calls

* 48% drop in the number of formal residential fires responded to

* 37% drop in the number of informal residential fires responded to.

These lower statistics represent lives saved, even though it cannot be quantified, Smith said.

