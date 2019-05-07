Leading the pack of about 1 000 dogs during the annual Absolute Pets SPCA Woefie Wandel 2019 dog walk was the country’s smallest and most loved Mr Miyagee. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – More than R100 000 was raised in aid of dogs awaiting adoption at the SPCA during the country’s biggest dog walk at the weekend. Leading the pack of about 1 000 dogs during the annual Absolute Pets SPCA Woefie Wandel 2019 dog walk was the country’s smallest and most loved Mr Miyagee. The event took place at D’Aria Wine Farm’s vineyards in Durbanville Sunday.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “We had about 2 000 people and about 1 000 dogs, with celebrity dog ‘Mr Miyagee’ leading the way at the walk. We had all breeds, all sizes and all colours.

“It’s so wonderful for the SPCA to have so many much-loved dogs taking part in the event. It’s not something we see every day.

“This has been the biggest and the best Woefie Wandel we’ve ever had. This will be our 15th annual event. This is thanks to our (event) sponsor Absolute Pets that partnered with us to make the event possible.

“All funds - in excess of R100 000 - raised this year will be going towards the care of animals still awaiting homes through adoption from the SPCA,” said Abraham.

Dogs and their owners could choose between walking 2km or 4km during the event, with water points and special helpers along the way.

Top brands from the pet care industry also exhibited their products and services, and answered questions about providing the best care: such as vet-recommended foods and brands, tick, flea and deworming brands.

A dog training school demonstrated the benefits of dog training, while experts spoke about pet physio and rehabilitation, and about what pet brands to choose.

Dogs could also have microchips installed for R100. There were also pet toy brands, accessories and grooming available for dogs at the event.

