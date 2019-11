Overberg community shocked as woman's body found at local dumping site









Allison Plaatjies Cape Town - Genadendal in the Overberg has been rocked by the discovery of a woman’s body at a local dumping site. The unknown woman was found by locals on Saturday, with her face mutilated beyond recognition, a resident said. The discovery comes almost a week after Clanwilliam teacher Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her flat. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “On Saturday at about 2:50pm the body of an unknown female with stab wounds was discovered at a dumping site in Genadendal. The circumstances into her death are being investigated.” Traut said no arrests had yet been made.

A former member of the community policing forum Ronald Martin said residents did not know who the woman could be.

“At this time not much is known but those who uncovered the body informed us that the face was mutilated beyond recognition, and her throat had been slit. We are awaiting the forensic results in order for her to be identified, but while it’s speculation, it seems that the body was dumped at the site and the crime committed elsewhere,” he said.

Community leader Caroline Woods said no one had been able to find out more about the woman since the discovery.

“More drastic actions need to be taken against such crime. I am a wife, a mother, and grandmother of four granddaughters and that is why I asked the station commander for a meeting with the community, so we can be informed of what’s happening,” she said.

Plaatjies, 26, was originally from Swellendam.

It is understood her boyfriend has been arrested for her murder.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the suspect was expected in court on November 13.

Community activist Billy Claasen said he was supporting the Plaatjies family.

“The family are still trying to deal with their daughter’s murder and while a suspect has been arrested it comes as further pain, knowing it’s her ex-boyfriend. The family are preparing for her funeral which will take place this weekend in Swellendam and are now just dealing with things day by day,” he said.

Claasen said women’s rights organisation Woman for Change will be at court, opposing bail.

Anyone with information about the murders can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.