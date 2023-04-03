Owner of beloved missing parrot Sky hopeful, but scammers cause havoc

Cape Town - A Century City resident who has offered a R10 000 reward for his missing parrot named Sky, is still hopeful his beloved bird will be found after having followed up on fake leads and being contacted by alleged scammers. Sky went missing last month after she was chased by a crow between buildings in Century City while free-flying.

“Normally she would circle and return home. But not this time. She must have been spooked,” said her owner, Waseef Allie. “I have searched everywhere around the area she flew away from. I’m hoping someone will find her and bring her back to us,” he said. A R10 000 reward was offered last month to anyone who may have seen her.

After the offer of the reward was published on social media, Allie said he has received numerous “fake leads”. In the recent incident, a woman from Milnerton claimed they found Sky in their backyard. She however did not show up on the day they were supposedly to return Sky. In another incident, a couple from Factretron claimed they had the parrot, and would “kill it and bury it” under the bridge if they did not get a fee of R1 000 airtime.

Free-flight instructor Chase Watkins Jones said they wanted people to be aware of these scams. “People need to be careful and aware. Someone contacted me via Facebook and said that there are kidnapping schemes for desperate owners who offer large rewards. These people are even asking us for a reward before they can give us the bird. This is very emotional to us. Still no news on Sky, just more heartache. People need to be made aware of these various scammers and how to stay safe,” Jones said. “Waseef got a message on Thursday that someone spotted her flying around (the) Hillsong (church), we took four birds down but construction was too loud. We are still hopeful that she’s out there, and if someone has seen her please contact us.”