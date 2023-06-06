PA welcomes Prince’s resignation as province leader

Cape Town - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has welcomed the resignation of the party’s provincial leader in the Western Cape, Truman Prince. Prince, who tendered his resignation on Monday, said his decision to resign followed PA president Gayton McKenzie establishing himself as a “dictator”.

“He stole the votes of Movement of the People. Before the 2021 local government elections, Movement of the People was followed by many people in the Central Karoo. Almost a month before the elections Gayton requested a meeting with us. He wanted us to join the PA. We agreed but immediately after the elections I realised there was a change in his attitude,” he said. Truman also accused McKenzie of bringing people from Johannesburg to occupy positions which “belonged to the people of the Central Karoo”. “We will now work with vigour and aggression to take back Central Karoo from the PA. Gayton made so many promises before the elections and after the elections he changed into a dictator of note. We will now fight to gain back our town,” he said.

PA national spokesperson, Steve Motale, said Truman had already made his intentions known to leave the party in May. “He has accused our President, Gayton McKenzie of being a dictator, when it was so often he who wished to dictate his wishes and demands to the PA. He was operating under the illusion that he could join the PA and turn it into Truman Prince’s PA. “We shall choose to remember the positive contributions he made instead of dwelling on the many regrettable instances that so often seem to crop up when working with Mr Truman Prince,“ Motale said.