Paarl assistant teacher accused of raping learner arrested

CAPE TOWN - Calls have been made for all teacher assistants to provide police clearance when applying for positions, after a 17-year-old pupil was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old assistant teacher and his friend at Ihlumelo Secondary School in Paarl. Police last week arrested the 24-year-old following the incident in October last year.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the rape case docket was registered on January 24. “A 24-year-old assistant teacher was arrested on (January 25) on rape charges. “According to the victim… she was at school for extra mathematics classes then she went to the toilet to relieve herself. When she was done the suspect (maths assistant teacher) came and grabbed her. His friend pulled down her (underwear) and the suspect raped her; after he was done the other guy raped her as well. The suspect threatened her not to tell anyone.

“Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) is investigating the matter,” Van Wyk said. The second suspect has not yet been arrested. Mbekweni Community Leader Christopher Mangena condemned the incident and called for justice for the victim.

“The schools should include ward councillors on school matters like they do with School Governing Bodies (SGB’s) because we are also part of the community and such incidents do need our attention so that we can also take further steps. “Teachers should be checked for their criminal backgrounds before they are being employed by the school because we can not have such teachers in our schools,” said Mangena. Civil society organisation, Action Society said SA is facing a youth unemployment rate of 74%, and though they acknowledge that there is a serious need for jobs, they cannot ignore the dangers of allowing individuals with no police clearance to work with minors.

Spokesperson Kelly Baloyi said there is a serious need to improve the safety of learners at schools. “In December 2020, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) began the first phase of the Basic Education Employment Initiative. The initiative employed 320 000 individuals as either teacher assistants or general education assistants throughout the country. “Action Society encourages schools to apply for a National Register for Sex Offenders clearance certificate and request a police clearance certificate before employing potential candidates,” Baloyi said.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department will continue to monitor developments in the case. “The WCED is aware of the very concerning and disturbing allegations made regarding an Education Assistant and a learner. The WCED can confirm that an incident was reported to the WCED recently, where we advised the SGB to deal with the employment matter, as the alleged perpetrator is an employee of the SGB and not the WCED. The alleged victim is receiving the necessary psycho-social support from the WCED. The perpetrator is allegedly still in detention,” said Hammond. The department reports all cases of sexual misconduct to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) and notes them on Persal, the national register of public servants, Hammond added.