Paarl moms lauded for their focus on child safety

Cape Town - A group of selfless women from Paarl East who have taken community children under their wing have been honoured for their work. Coinciding with Human Rights Day, the Drakenstein Municipality hosted the Caring Moms at an event in Chicago, Paarl East.

The municipality said the group of moms made it their daily mission to ensure the safety of children as they get to and from school. The moms are also instrumental in helping to ensure that Paarl East’s children complete their studies. “Many of these children live amid gang violence and a culture of substance abuse, and often feel unsafe travelling to and from school.

“Out of concern for their wellbeing, the Caring Moms do their best to encourage the children to complete their schooling and escape the cycle of poverty and unemployment,” the municipality said. Executive mayor, Conrad Poole, delivered a motivational message in which he celebrated women as guardians of human rights. He said together with the Drakenstein Municipality, the women were instrumental in helping Paarl East’s children to complete their studies and become leaders.