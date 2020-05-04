Paarl police station forced to relocate due to Covid-19 case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Paarl police station has been forced to relocate the operations of its community service centre to an outside building on the premises after a Covid-19-related case.

"The relocation is undertaken in order to ensure the decontamination process takes place in line with Covid-19 protocols (48 hours). It is also to ensure service delivery continues unhindered," said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa on Monday.

"Police members who have been in contact with the infected case will undergo the necessary screening/testing and be quarantined."





Lwandle police station in Strand reported an infection of a staff member on Saturday, following cases in Somerset West and Langa.





Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said operations at the stations were also relocated to alternative buildings.





Last week Lentegeur, Philippi East and the Cape Town Central police stations had to relocate their services after several officers had contracted the virus.





About 58 police officers in the province, including in Ceres, Hermnaus, Struisbaai and Bredasdorp, have been infected. Other stations that have been affected by the coronavirus are Belhar, Ravensmead and Bellville-South.





According to the head of the police’s strategic management, Major-General Leon Rabie, by Wednesday 103 police officers across the country had tested positive.





There’s been one death of a police officer in KwaZulu-Natal and 89 have been isolated.





Three people were hospitalised, 10 have recovered and more than 1 000 have been quarantined.





“The biggest threat, from a resource perspective, remains a reduced workforce, due to increasing levels of infections.





"In addition to preventive measures implemented, levels of infection and the impact on staffing levels are constantly being monitored. Measures are implemented to limit the exposure of personnel,” said Rabie.





Police unions said they were deeply concerned about the large spike in numbers.





SA Police and Allied Workers Union president Bonga Makuliwe said the numbers were expected to increase on a daily basis, because of a shortage of personal protective equipment in police stations.





Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo advised that screening processes be increased in police stations, while the South African Policing Union questioned the sanitation protocols of station vehicles when shifts changed.



