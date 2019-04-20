Pamela Tshwete. Supplied by Government

Service delivery was given a boost last Wednesday when the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pamela Tshwete, officially transferred the Paarl bulk sewer line to the Drakenstein Municipality. The Paarl Bulk Sewer Line Project is a joint initiative between the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and Drakenstein Municipality.

The total funds allocated to the project are R330 million, of which the department co-funded R100m via a regional bulk infrastructure grant (RBIG).

The 15.5km Paarl bulk sewer line is the culmination of 11 years of meticulous planning, hard work and collaboration between different government spheres and the private sector.

Addressing the Paarl East community during the transfer ceremony, Tshwete noted that South Africa was faced with the problem of ageing water and sanitation infrastructure which was also not coping with the growing population.

She urged the community to look after the infrastructure.

The office of the executive mayor of Drakenstein Municipality said that the municipality looked forward to the benefits the new line would bring to the Paarl East community.

The positive impact the line will make on Drakenstein’s agriculture sector and food and wine industries is that the water quality standard of the Berg River - a critical water source for farmers - will be in line with EU import requirements.

Agriculture is a substantial contributor to exports and employment in Drakenstein.

In fact, the 10 exports are all agricultural products, with the top five being: grapes, citrus fruit, fruit and vegetable juices, nuts and wine.

The project also created 478 job opportunities during the construction phase, which contributed to much-needed skills development for the community of Paarl. The RBIG is a DWS scheme.

Every financial year, through the grant, the DWS allocates funds to local authorities for the upgrading and refurbishment of all bulk water infrastructure on the existing water schemes and new schemes. Over the past 10 years, Western Cape municipalities received RBIG support to the tune of over R500m.

“Water is Life, Sanitation is Dignity.”

