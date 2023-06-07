Paarl taxi boss shot and killed, suspects still at large

Cape Town - Condolences have gone out to the family of Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Mandyoli, who was shot dead at his house in Mbekweni on Tuesday. Pata is affiliated to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) branch of the South African National Taxi Council.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspects were yet to arrested. “Mbekweni police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on June 6 at about 4.30pm in Phokeng Street, Mbekweni, which claimed the life of a 52-year-old man. “The motive for this incident is suspected to be taxi-related.

“Detectives of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Taxi Violent Unit are questioning several people in a bid to apprehend those responsible,” said Van Wyk. Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the department was supporting the investigation by police. They would also meet the industry leadership over the coming days to assess the situation and establish what led to the murder. This comes while minibus taxi services continued to operate on Wednesday, with increased security presence.

“Mr Mandyoli played an important role in the signing of a memorandum of agreement between Pata and the Cata Boland Taxi Association that resulted in the reopening of route B97 (Mbekweni (Paarl) – Bellville). “The signing of the MOA ended years of conflict between the two associations for control of route B97. Both parties agreed to coexist and to jointly provide services on this route. “I have sent my sincere condolences to Mr Mandyoli’s family and the members of the association.

“This incident is a blow to transport operations in the area and I am extremely concerned about the impact on commuters. “People need to get to work safely; children need to get to school safely. This is my number one priority and I urge all role players to prioritise the safety of commuters with strong leadership and respect for each other and the rule of law,” Mackenzie said. Anyone with any information about the murder is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may be shared anonymously.