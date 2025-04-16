PAC to explore recovery of funds following conviction of former president

THE Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has set its sights on recouping the funds the party lost through fraud committed by its former president Luthando Mbinda. The 64-year-old was this week convicted on a charge of fraud in excess of R900 000. The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville found him not guilty on money laundering charges.

Charges against two accomplices were withdrawn on January 22. Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani said the conviction comes after Mbinda handed himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Bellville on April 9, 2021. “It was reported that on March 13, 2019, Mbinda went to First National Bank (FNB) to open two accounts in the name of LR Mbinda trading as Azania 2019. Mr Mbinda then requested the Parliament Finance Department that monies owed to the PAC be transferred to the newly opened FNB accounts and not the existing ABSA accounts on record for the party at Parliament.

“The total amount received in the FNB accounts from Parliament during the period March 22, 2019 to April 4, 2019 was R995 670.20. Both PAC and Parliament suffered actual loss of R995 670.20 as a result of the fraudulent actions by Mbinda,” said Hani. Mbinda was expelled from the PAC on June 14, 2017. The PAC said they acknowledged the court's decision and emphasised its commitment to transparency and accountability within the party.

“As an organisation we (stand against) any corrupt activity. We want to study the judgement and understand what it was all about. This incident that relates to this case happened when the party was in disarray, in a dysfunctional state, there were many factions at the time. We have since stabilised,” PAC national spokesperson, Apa Pooe said. On whether they would look to recover the funds, Pooe said: “We will do that but we need to study the judgement.” Parliament did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.