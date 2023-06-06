Pack a shoebox to keep Khaya animals warm this winter

Through its annual Wagging Winter Shoebox drive, the clinic hoped to raise enough resources for the coming months.
Cape Town - The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has called for assistance in keeping the animals in their care warm and snug this winter.
The clinic’s fundraising and communications executive, Marcelle du Plessis said: “We know many members of the public become distressed about the cold weather and the effect it has on township animals. We know people want to help but do not always know how to do so. With this drive you can choose which pet you wish to help and pack a shoebox filled with goodies to keep them warm this winter.”
Du Plesis said that many animals in Khayelitsha did not have kennels and hypothermia was a concern.
“The steps are easy. Pack your Wagging Winter Shoebox, including finding a shoebox or any box, choosing which pet to pack for between a puppy, kitten, dog or cat, packing the box full of goodies that include soft food, pellet food, cat litter, a hot water bottle or heating bean bag amongst others and then dropping it off at drop spots.
“Drop off spots include Khayelitsha, Sea Point, Newlands, Pinelands, Wynberg and many other places around the city.
“If you prefer to sponsor a shoebox instead of packing a box this is also very welcome. You are also welcome to sponsor half a box or any amount towards a box – all donations are appreciated,” she said.
Bank Details to donate are: Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Savings Account. Use the relevant reference: Pupbox + your name / Dogbox + yourname / Catbox + yourname / Kittenbox + yourname
Or visit https://www.facebook.com/MdzanandaAnimalClinic for more information.
