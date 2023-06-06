Pack a shoebox to keep Khaya animals warm this winter

Cape Town - The Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha has called for assistance in keeping the animals in their care warm and snug this winter.

Through its annual Wagging Winter Shoebox drive, the clinic hoped to raise enough resources for the coming months.

The clinic’s fundraising and communications executive, Marcelle du Plessis said: “We know many members of the public become distressed about the cold weather and the effect it has on township animals. We know people want to help but do not always know how to do so. With this drive you can choose which pet you wish to help and pack a shoebox filled with goodies to keep them warm this winter.”

Du Plesis said that many animals in Khayelitsha did not have kennels and hypothermia was a concern.