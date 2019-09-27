Packed book launch for members of Ashley Kriel Detachment's 'oral project'







Cape Times Editor Aneez Salie speaking at the book launch of Voices from the Underground. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town – Community House in Salt River was packed last night for the book launch of Voices From the Underground. In the “oral history project”, 18 members of the Ashley Kriel Detachment give accounts of their involvement in the armed Struggle. The book traces their journeys into Umkhonto we Sizwe via student activism, trade unions, religious organisations and UDF politics. It details their training in Angola, Botswana, Tanzania, Cuba and South Africa, and their experiences of detention and interrogation. A candle was lit by Charlie Martin for the seven comrades who died “in action” and of natural causes, including Ashley Kriel, Anton Fransch, Andrew Adams, Robbie Waterwitch and Richard Ismail.

A panel discussion followed with co-editors Shanil Haricharan and Shirley Gunn, and former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs.

Sachs said: “Everything about this occasion is extraordinary. This is not people dressed in army fatigues with their ribbons, singing revolutionary songs.

“What is so special about this book is that it is not a book about heroes, it is not a book about triumph, it’s not even a book about breathtaking action.

“It’s a book about people who at a certain point in their lives were called upon to give of themselves.

“Not for their advancement, not for their right, not for their power, not for their riches, but for the nation.”

In the book, members recall the stresses of couriering arms and explosives across police roadblocks, hiding in safe houses and evading capture.

They talk about the operations they executed, the measures they took to avoid civilian casualties, and their responses to security breaches and the deaths of comrades in the line of duty.

The Ashley Kriel Detachment, of which Cape Times editor Aneez Salie was the commander, was named after one of their slain comrades. It conducted more than 30 operations between late 1987 and early 1990. It played a crucial role in the defeat of an unjust system.

Voices from the Underground, which was six years in the making, gives a human face to ordinary people who took up arms to fight a violent state for the freedom of all South Africans.

Gunn is a former anti-apartheid activist and co-commander of the Ashley Kriel Detachment.

She is the director of the Human Rights Media Centre, which promotes awareness and activism through narrative history projects.

Haricharan is a former unit commander of the Ashley Kriel Detachment. Over the past 25 years, he has served as a senior official and public management adviser in the South African public service, and is also an adjunct senior lecturer at UCT’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance.

The book is published by Penguin Random House and retails for R320.

Cape Times