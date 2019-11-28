Packham has again applied to the court for leave to appeal his conviction. This comes after a previous failed attempt.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the State would oppose the application.
In his application Packham disputes the evidence by two State witnesses, Paul Gray and Keenan Thomas, who identified Packham through the SAPS National Photo Identification System. Packham argues that the system is “inherently unjust, biased and prejudicial”.
“It is the manner in which this system was utilised in the photo identification process conducted by SAPS which is prejudicial, leading to patently unjust results.