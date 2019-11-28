Packham claims in another appeal bid ID process was flawed, unjust









Rob Packham File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town – Convicted wife killer Rob Packham in his latest application to the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has argued the process by which two witnesses identified him at the scene where his wife’s body was found, was flawed. Packham has again applied to the court for leave to appeal his conviction. This comes after a previous failed attempt. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the State would oppose the application. In his application Packham disputes the evidence by two State witnesses, Paul Gray and Keenan Thomas, who identified Packham through the SAPS National Photo Identification System. Packham argues that the system is “inherently unjust, biased and prejudicial”. “It is the manner in which this system was utilised in the photo identification process conducted by SAPS which is prejudicial, leading to patently unjust results.

“The injustice inherent in this process becomes readily apparent when regard is had to the descriptions furnished by the witnesses in their affidavits,” court papers read.

Thomas identified Packham as a “coloured man, light of complexion, approximately 30-35 years of age”, who had left Diep River Station in a white Audi at about 8.30pm the evening when Gill Packham’s car was found alight in the parking area of the train station.

Packham argued that “no single image was presented to Thomas which even vaguely resembled the person he described in his affidavit”.

Gray had identified Packham as the driver of a green BMW without any number plates.

Cape Times