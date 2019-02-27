Yesterday, senior State prosecutor Susan Galloway told the Western Cape High Court there is no “sound rational basis” to grant the Constantia businessman’s application for leave to appeal the cancellation of his bail.

On Wednesday, Judge Elizabeth Baartman Packham delivered her verdict on the issue by denying him leave to appeal.

Defence lawyer Ben Matthews told the court yesterday there was no evidence the SMS was sent by Packham.

“He denies it. I must ask the court to consider the haphazard way the police investigated this aspect.”

Matthews said the State had not proved that his client was in breach of his bail conditions and argued that another court may come to a different conclusion. But Galloway disagreed, arguing that it was not the first time he had breached his bail conditions.

Galloway said: “The applicant consistently acted in intentional breach of the conditions of his bail. This honourable court was correct to find that ‘it cannot be in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences’.”

Judge Baartman cancelled his R75 000 bail on December 20 after the State alleged Packham tried to make contact with his former mistress through a mutual friend. He allegedly typed a letter that was delivered to the complex the friend lived in.

Packham was initially granted R50 000 bail after his arrest, but he then allegedly sent text messages to the friend on October 17, in breach of his bail conditions. His bail was increased to R75 000 with more stringent conditions.

The 57-year-old is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the death of his wife Gill in February last year.

Her body was found in the boot of a burnt-out BMW near Diep River train station. The State alleges that her husband used a blunt object to hit her on the head and set her BMW on fire while her body was in it.

Packham’s trial has been set down to start on March 11.

Cape Times