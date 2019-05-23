Rob Packham. File Image: IOL

“Don't put him away forever.” It was a plea from convicted wife killer Rob Packham’s eldest daughter, Kerry Meyer, who took the stand to testify in mitigation of her father’s impending sentencing.

Packham was convicted of the murder of his wife, Gill, and obstructing the administration of justice on Monday.

Gill’s charred body was found in the boot of her burning green BMW after not arriving for work on February 22 last year.

Meyer, a primary school teacher in the UK, described her father as a “wonderful man who was, and still is a wonderful father, who is loving and caring”.

After pleading with Judge Elize Steyn not to have Packham locked away “forever”, her father shed a tear and raised a handkerchief to his mouth to stifle a sob.

Packham was unable to attend Meyer’s wedding last year after his bail was revoked.

Family and friends seated in the gallery cried while Kerry spoke about her mother, who she described as a family-oriented woman, “a wonderful woman, a wonderful friend, wife and sister, with the biggest heart”.

Meyer pleaded with Judge Steyn to take into account the impact her father had on her and her sisters’ lives, and said they hoped he would have the same impact on his grandchildren one day.

State prosecutor Galloway asked how Meyer felt about her “mother not ever being there again”, Meyer replied: “I do know that. Thank you for pointing that out.”

Having worked abroad and contacting the family, “This is a difficult situation that not everyone understands. He is still my father.

“I lost my mother. I can’t put into words (how I feel about that). I’m devastated,” Meyer said.

Gill’s sister, Helen Humphrey, compiled a victim impact report and affidavit from Chesterfield in the US.

“(February 22) is a day we will never forget and which has created trauma, division and fear within our family. I am haunted by the thoughts of Gill’s last hours alive.

“Not knowing when or where she died but seeing media reports of blood in the car, the garage and in the bathroom, signal a brutal, violent act that may have ended her life.

“We are all victims of this crime even though it was Gill who paid the ultimate price with her life,” Humphrey said.

Heads of arguments will be presented on June 10 while sentencing is expected on June 12.

