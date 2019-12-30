Painful memories force murdered hero Valentino's mom to leave home









Hundreds of mourners gathered at Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill on Saturday to say their farewells to 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie, who was shot and killed in the backyard of his home while protecting his 2-year-old brother. Picture: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The grieving process for the family of murdered 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie has now progressed to pain and longing for his presence. Valentino, who was shot and killed in the backyard of his Lavender Hill home, was buried at the Muizenberg Cemetery on Saturday. A week before, he reportedly pushed his 2-year-old brother out of the way when shots rang out. Hundreds of people went to pay their last respects to the boy who died a hero. Valentino’s aunt, Crystal Joseph, said the house had become “very quiet” since her nephew’s murder.

“Valentino’s mother Romana decided to go to Atlantis with her two other sons to visit family so she can get away from the memories for a while.

“The house has become so quiet so quickly and the pain of missing him really just feels even more raw now,” said Joseph.

Joseph said the sudden death of her nephew had ripped through the family, who are still trying to come to grips with his cold-blooded murder.

“It was so senseless. He had his whole life ahead of him and he was so excited to start Grade R next year.

“He was enrolled to start school at Levana Primary and he would excitedly remind me that he was going to big school just like his other friends.

“What is even more sad is that the men who have been arrested for this murder are men that we know. They live in our street, and that is what hurts even more.

“His daddy (Patrick Kotze) doesn’t even want to go outside. We have however received a lot of support from our neighbours and residents in the area, and we are very grateful,” she said.

Valentino was buried just two weeks after his paternal grandfather had passed away, said Joseph.

“He and my dad were very close and just a week before the shooting, we buried my dad who was very sick.

“Valentino was very attached to him but we spoke to him during the time of my dad’s illness and he understood that his ‘pa’ would die.

“He was a clever and responsible boy,” said Joseph.

Joseph said the family did not attend the first court appearance of the two suspects charged with the murder.

“We could not attend court proceedings at Wynberg Court on Friday as we were busy with the preparations for his funeral on the Saturday.

“We will definitely be at the next court appearance. All we want is for justice to be served,” she said.

The matter against Chadwin Isaacs and Ricardo Hoffmeester has been postponed to January 23 and they will remain behind bars until then.

Cape Times