Panel to probe claims against Maties VC

The Stellenbosch University (SU) council has resolved that a council committee of three persons should investigate allegations levelled against the vice-chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, including a possible breach of rules in relation to rector’s discretionary placements (RDP). In a meeting that lasted about 10 hours on Monday, a motion of the SU Statute to dismiss Professor De Villiers was tabled for debate.

The motion was placed on the agenda by Dr Leon Schreiber and seconded by Dr Jan Heunis. The council agreed that the matter should first be referred to a council committee to be established, which will include an independent legal professional person. It will probe the motion, allegations of nepotism, a possible breach of the RDP and placements of relatives of De Villiers.

The vice-chancellor had apparently attempted to use the RDP to secure a place for his wife’s nephew at the institution's medical school, despite some applicants having better academic results. Newly appointed chair of council Dr Nicky Newton-King said the allegations of nepotism were grave and the council recognised the impact this had on SU stakeholders. “Once council has the committee’s report, it will evaluate it and consider the motion brought by Dr Schreiber.

Council recognises the importance of addressing this issue as a matter of urgency and is committed to doing so in a manner that is fair to both the university and the rector and vice-chancellor, and in which the institution’s stakeholders can have confidence,” said Newton-King. The council also decided that the concept of the RDP should be reviewed in its totality by the relevant academic governance structures for the council’s consideration. “We welcome the opportunity for scrutiny and reflection, enabling us to maintain the high standards we are known for and address areas of possible improvement.

“I want to provide the assurance that the stability and continuity of the university at this time is our priority,” she said. Ahead of the meeting, a group of SU staff in support of the vice-chancellor staged a picket with placards that read: “No to political interference!” and “Hands off SU”. At the weekend, the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice and Law, Professor Thuli Madonsela, and Professor Tulio de Oliveira were among 258 members of the university’s convocation that signed a petition which opposed the resignation call against Professor De Villiers.