Pangkaeker trial: ‘Monsters live among us’

Cape Town - Convicted child rapist and murderer Moyhdian Pangkaeker’s refusal to accept responsibility for the crimes he was convicted of –including the rape, murder and desecration of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s body – added to the high risk of him re-offending. This was heard at the Western Cape High Court on Monday in sentencing proceedings against the repeat offender Pangkaeker, 58, who faces a lengthy custodial sentence after being convicted of 21 of the 27 criminal charges against him.

On Monday, probation officer Freddy Wakefield hit further nails into the coffin of Pangkaeker’s case as he provided details of his probation officer’s report and submitted to the court that Pangkaeker – who was also convicted for his incestuous relationship from which a boy child was born with his biological daughter – did not accept responsibility for his crimes. Wakefield submitted to the court that Pangkaeker was a repeat offender with convictions dating back to 1981, and who had breached his parole conditions twice. He “did not learn from his previous actions”. Wakefield, who had gathered statements from Pangkaeker’s family to complete his report, said family relationships had been destroyed and his family had since then not visited Pangkaeker in prison, also refusing to welcome him back to their homes “due to his lies and deception”.

Asked by state prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst if he agreed that Pangkaeker was “socially maladjusted” and “doesn’t understand his own personality make up”, Wakefield agreed. Badenhorst further submitted that during the trial, Pangkaeker had “given as little detail as possible to the court and tailored his version of details as he went along”. Meanwhile, slain Tazne’s parents say they are still struggling to come to terms with her murder, and while struggling to piece their lives together, they had to remain strong for Tazne’s two siblings.

In the victim impact statement, Carmen van Wyk and Terence Manuel – Tazne’s parents – said they still suffered sleepless nights and looked forward to the conclusion of the matter “so we can move forward with our lives”. Badenhorst read excerpts from the victim impact reports. “This was a very tragic incident and we wouldn’t wish it on any parent. How could such an awful thing happen to Tazne? ... Monsters live among us without us even knowing.

“Her memory is still alive as we speak about her daily...we still have difficult days ahead especially with Tazne’s siblings when we have to explain what happened to their ‘tietie’ (sister). Until today we cannot find the words to describe the incident. It was utterly inhumane what he did to her. Her death has ripped holes in our heart. We will always love her and never forget her and we will cling to the beautiful memories,” the report read. Tazne disappeared from her home in Elsies River on 7 February 2020 and was last seen at a corner shop with Pangkaeker. Her lifeless body, right hand sawed off, was found ten days later after Pangkaeker had shown police to the site where he disposed of her body.