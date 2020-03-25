Panic-buying frenzy intensifies as coronavirus lockdown looms

Cape Times – With the 21-day national lockdown kicking in at midnight tomorrow, thousands of South Africans anxiously rushed to stores across the country to stock up on essentials in defiance of the government's call against panic buying. This as more than 550 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country, with the number expected to spike in the next coming days. Shoppers were seen queueing, wearing gloves and masks, outside stores early yesterday. In Khayelitsha, residents were dealt a blow when one of the busiest Shoprite supermarkets caught fire in the Khayelitsha Mall. Some of the biggest retailers had to limit the number of items each consumer could purchase.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Lubabalo Poswa / African News Agency

Clicks said it was restricting quantities to six products per customer in store and three products per customer online on certain items.

In a statement, the retailer said it would remain open during the lockdown and continue to provide its customers with the best service possible.

“The past few days have seen an unexpected increase in demand for essentials and hygiene products both in store and online,” Clicks added.

Woolworths said it recorded a marked increase in sales of certain products both in store and online and said that it was working to meet the increase in demand.

Due to panic buying, the company's stores had set a limit of five units per product per customer.

“We will continue to replenish our products regularly. We would like to assure our customers that we are working with our suppliers to ensure consistent supply of our products so that everyone has access to the food and essentials they need,” the retailer said in a statement.

Pick n Pay also reported a huge influx of buyers, with group executive David North saying the company was determined to play an essential role in maintaining food and grocery supplies for its customers.

Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)



“There is enough food in the supply chain, and we ask customers to support us by not stocking up beyond what you need.

"Our staff will be critical in ensuring our stores stay open and people can buy their groceries as we have effective measures to keep our stores hygienic and well stocked,” he said.

South Africans have been warned to prepare themselves for the significant continued spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who yesterday outlined the strategic objectives for the 21-day lockdown which would last until April 16.

The lockdown will see most businesses closing and people are urged to stay indoors to curb the spread of the global pandemic.

People would be allowed to go out under strictly controlled circumstances, such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other supplies or collect a social grant.

Essential services include those involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods, essential banking services, the maintenance of power, water and telecoms services, laboratory services, and the provision of medical and hygiene products.

Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Government has indicated that it did not expect to see a sudden drop in numbers of new confirmed cases as a result of the lockdown, adding that it could go up three times more in the next two weeks.

“I am just saying we must not be shocked when we see the numbers increase, however, these measures if we all work together must turn the curve around.

"But it will not happen tomorrow. It won’t happen next week.

"It should take us a couple of weeks before we see a turnaround,” Mkhize emphasised.

Mkhize added that the concern over sporadic cases of Covid-19 had been the main reason behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to declare a national lockdown.

He said that the country’s public transport system, including taxis and trains, had been the biggest concern of the government as about 16 million South Africans used these services daily to commute, and risked contracting the infectious global pandemic.

Cape Times