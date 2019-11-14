Para athlete Alwyn Uys gearing up for 7.5km swim to Robben Island









South African para-athlete Alwyn Uys will take on a 7.5km swim to Robben Island on December 2. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Former Sharks Academy and Maties rugby player Alwyn Uys, the first South African para-athlete to complete a half-Ironman, will take on a gruelling 7.5km swim to Robben Island next month. In 2014, Uys’s dream of playing professional rugby was shattered when he was travelling to a friend and lost control of his vehicle. The 28-year-old broke his neck, back, ribs, shoulder and shattered his C7 and C8 vertebrae. He was paralysed from the chest down. Uys, who has been living in the Eastern Cape for more than nine years, said the reason for the swim to Robben Island, scheduled for December 2, was to take on a new challenge and improve his swimming. “What really inspired me to attempt this swim is the fact that I’ve never been a good swimmer and somehow it was this big, irresistible challenge that stared me in the eye.

"I just have to do it since I’ll be doing the full Ironman in 2020,” Uys said.

“I train twice a day, sometimes three times. I’m fully invested in the process and what it takes to become an Ironman."

Uys said purpose and passion was his motivation, and his ultimate dream to participate in the Ironman challenge would soon be realised as he has committed to participate in next year's competition in Port Elizabeth.

During his time at Maties, Uys won a number of Super League A rugby titles. Odwa Mkentane

Cape Times