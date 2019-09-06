The Outenique Cycle Challenge has paid tribute to Alwyn Uys who, in June, became the first South African paraplegic to complete an Ironman Race. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Ahead of the 17th Outeniqua Cycle Challenge, a wheelchair race which attracts athletes from all over the world, organisers have paid tribute to Alwyn Uys, who will be competing for the third time. In June, he became the first South African paraplegic to complete an Ironman Race. He also won two gold medals at the 2018 SA Para-cycling and competed at the 2017 Para-Cycling World Cup.

“My strength came from my brokenness. I have found power in my pain,” Uys said on his website.

Before his accident, Uys represented Maties and the Sharks on the rugby field and graduated with a BCom (Hons) in financial management while at Stellenbosch University.

“Maybe, just maybe, everything of my past was preparing me for this life I am living now, disabled yes, but only physically,” he said.

In 2014 he nearly lost his life in a motor vehicle accident, breaking his back at T8 (eighth thoracic vertebra). Uys was paralysed from the waist down.

“I thought life as I knew it was over as all my dreams and aspirations got shattered in mere seconds as my car left the road, flying into the abyss of broken dreams and a life trapped in a wheelchair,” he said.

Uys remembers waking up at the side of the road in excruciating pain. His vision was blurry, but he could make out someone standing over him, reassuring him. He tried to get up, but there was no response from his legs.

“It begs the question: How could surviving this crash be any kind of mercy? It made me ask myself, where is my limit?”

Yet four years later, Uys wheeled on to the red carpet at the Durban Ironman in his racing wheelchair, having made history.

Uys loves sport and the outdoors and said he had competed in the OCC to connect with his fellow athletes. He is passionate about the growth of disabled sport and strives to be an inspiration to others.

Today he is involved in the family fruit export business.

“I realised that to fully embrace this new life I had to let go of my past, of what happened to me and leap into the unknown of this new life, and what a life it has proven to be,” he said.

The OCC will take place in George next Saturday.

