Paradise residents turn to SCA over eviction

Cape Town - Paradise Park Holiday Resort residents in Hermanus, who are fighting tooth and nail against being evicted, have approached the Supreme Court of Appeal for relief. This after the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of a developer last year, and upheld an order for residents to be evicted from the park.

The families’ application was dismissed and the court gave them three months to vacate the premises. Nearly 300 people, mostly old-age Sassa grant recipients, have been living in the Vermont resort area for decades. The resort’s former owner sold the site to the developer due to financial challenges emanating from the cost of a court battle with the municipality regarding compliance.

According to court documents, the former owner stated that he terminated all lease agreements in 2016. Some people vacated the premises while others refused, claiming they had entered into a long-term lease agreement. Others said they had bought houses.

Paradise Park resident, Tracey-Lynn Henn, 48, who has been residing in the park with her husband for about 10 years, said they approached the Supreme Court of Appeal and hoped it would be on their side. “The leave to appeal was unfortunately denied and we proceeded to approach the Supreme Court. My husband bought a house here around 2012 after the owner allowed people to place their caravans and extend them. “The previous owner established this as a camping ground to live in caravans, but over time allowed people to build. So some houses are permanent residences and others are for holidays.

“All the agreements were done verbally and the long-term lease is the reason some families bought the units. “We have been living like family in the park and assist each other with everything,” said Henn. The Overberg Municipality, which is listed as a respondent in the eviction order application, announced it would offer temporary relocation units within the Stanford Housing Development.

However, many residents rejected the offer claiming they were being forced into inhumane living conditions. Late last year during a Council meeting, it was announced that the residents would not be moved to Stanford, as an alternative site in Beverley Hills, Gansbaai, had been made available. It was further heard that there was only one of the original 28 families who had confirmed their willingness to move.