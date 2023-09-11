Paraffin hike - an insult to the poor

Activists and residents in informal settlements have described the latest R2.78 hike in the price of paraffin as a kick to the vulnerable who are already down. The increase came into effect on Wednesday along with petrol and diesel.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe had said high prices of petrol were as a result of low inventories and refinery outages. However, the government has been urged to do more to curb high fuel increases. Island informal settlement resident in Khayelitsha, Luleka Menze, said the area did not have electricity, and small businesses and vendors depended on paraffin and gas.

“Since we don’t have electricity here, people connected to the nearest area that does and are paying R300 every month, but now there is load shedding and people depend on candles, which has caused many shack fires. “With paraffin increasing other people and businesses have been using gas stoves but even that is pricey.” She explained 5kg of gas cost R170 and 9kg cost R300, which lasts about two weeks.

“We are not earning much at our workplaces, so we are in an economy where the poor suffer more,” said Menze. Samora Michael community activist Luvuyo Mamba said the lives of the working class and poor were further frustrated. “For many households, the use of paraffin has recently become a norm again due to Eskom power cuts. Increasing paraffin prices during these harsh economic times is an insult to the poor, because at the end of the day this affects the end user.

“I don’t even want to mention petrol. People in our communities are just being pushed to a point of sickness because when you are already affected by high food prices, rent and now fuel and paraffin increase people get depressed. “We are extremely impacted, it’s like kicking someone, in this case the poor, while they are already down,” said Mamba. Trade federation Cosatu advised that the government adjust social grants, in particular the Social Relief of Distress Grant, to protect people from the impact of fuel higher prices.