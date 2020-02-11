This comes after one paraglider landed in busy Main Road in Sea Point, while another was left hanging off the side of a building recently.
A Cape Times reader reported the latest landing in Sea Point on Saturday and recalled a similar incident about three weeks earlier.
“I did write a while back to a previous councillor about the lack of safety. The paragliders riding up to Signal Hill and to Sea Point (do so) recklessly.
"Some landings that I have witnessed have been dangerous to say the least,” the reader said.