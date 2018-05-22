Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after an on-duty paramedic was caught driving '"under the influence" yesterday.





Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Daniels said at 7.30am, the EMS member was arrested when he collided with a police officer, on Stock Road in Mitchells Plain.





“Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services sincerely regret the incident, is taking it very seriously and have launched a full investigation into the allegations,” Daniels said.





Following the outcome of an investigation, the staff member will be disciplined according the “most appropriate means necessary”, Daniels added.





South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened after three people were injured in the accident.





“(On officers’) arrival at the scene they found three people, who were transported to hospital for medical treatment.



