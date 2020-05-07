‘Paramedics refused to transport Covid-19 patient’

Cape Town – Vulnerable residents of densely populated areas have slated the provincial Health Department’s quarantine system, saying Covid-19-positive patients who share shacks and communal taps and toilets with several people at a time are either being discharged too soon or not removed from communities at all. It comes after Philippi residents claimed paramedics did not transport a backyarder who tested positive for Covid-19 to hospital at the weekend. The patient was advised to stay in his backyard shack, residents said, but then had to be rushed to hospital on Monday after his condition worsened. Also at the weekend, four Dunoon residents who had been admitted to a facility were moved back to the informal settlement on Monday - a move ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said was shocking. Buzwe Khali, a family friend of the Philippi patient, said: “He got very sick at work last week and was diagnosed with the virus on Friday. He then started to get sick on Saturday and got worse on Sunday, when he suffered from shortness of breath.

“Three ambulances responded at separate times, but all refused to transport him when they were told he was infected. We made numerous calls to the health department and were only assisted on Monday.

"However, by then his health had deteriorated. He had to be admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital. He could have died. We are not happy about the way things were handled.”

Philippi CPF secretary Melikhaya Gadeni said many others had suffered similar treatment.

“We are aware of more than five cases of similar nature in our area, and we have been calling for vastly improved screening in our community by the health department and community health-care workers.

“We believe there is disjuncture in the work of the health department, and its tracing teams.

“Their failure to quarantine an infected person immediately is cause for concern. They are allowing them to return home where self-isolation or self-quarantine is not possible, risking the health and safety of their families and community members at large with whom they share communal taps and toilets.

“We have raised this matter with the department of health and SAPS... they need to come with a different plan,” said Gadeni.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna Bessick said the patient would be accommodated in a temporary quarantine facility.

“EMS officials are trained... to determine whether a patient has the prescribed Covid-19 symptoms and requires hospital transportation.

"If the patient meets these criteria, they will be transported.“If a person cannot safely quarantine or isolate at home, they will be accommodated in temporary quarantine facilities where they can do so safely.

"Someone who cannot quarantine safely at home must inform the health worker, who will then be able to make the necessary arrangements,” said Bessick.

Asked if people with whom the patient might have been in close contact would be traced, she said: “No. We only initiate contact tracing if someone has tested positive.

“However, we ask people who have been in contact with someone in quarantine to monitor themselves during this period.”

Makeleni said he was shocked when he was informed that the four Dunoon residents had been sent back to the community on Monday.

“I know all four because I was the person who had to make numerous phone calls to the health department for them to be quarantined there in the first place.

“Some stayed almost a week before being moved,” he said.

Provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever, however, said only one patient was discharged a few days later.

“The reason is, the patient was already in isolation at home prior to being admitted to the facility.

“They did not need to be admitted for the full 14 days as they already did part of their quarantine period outside of the facility and only required to complete the remaining days at the site,” said Van der Heever.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize yesterday urged that those admitted for Covid-19 not be discharged yet, and that those who could not self-quarantine be accommodated.

“People who might have been infected may be admitted in a ward and moved to field hospital beds where they will be treated without having to spend time in hospital, because they cannot go home where they might infect relatives.

“People should be kept, even if they don’t feel so sick,” said Mkhize.

By yesterday, the Western Cape had recorded 3 771 confirmed cases of Covi-19 infection and 72 deaths. Meanwhile, the Presidency said public and staff access to the Union Buildings had been limited following confirmation that a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

Cape Times