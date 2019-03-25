Harare CPF chairperson Ronnie Busakwe said it was shocking that some residents would turn on EMS personnel while they were providing essential services to the same community. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two paramedics had a narrow escape when four men fired shots and robbed them while they responded to an emergency in Harare, Khayelitsha. The team responded to a call near Saint John’s Church in Section 35 at about 8pm on Saturday. Two of the four unknown suspects were armed, said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

The paramedics were reportedly robbed of their cellphones, wallets and radios. “The suspects robbed the personal belongings of the victims and fled. Shots were fired. No one has been arrested.”

Rwexana said a case of armed robbery was opened for investigation.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Daniels said the staff were receiving trauma counselling. He previously said that once paramedics were attacked in an area, that area could expect delays with emergency response.

This was because staff would require a police escort before entering the area and the red-zone status would only be lifted after police and the area’s Community Policing Forum (CPF) confirmed the area was safe.

Harare CPF chairperson Ronnie Busakwe said it was shocking that some residents would turn on EMS personnel while they were providing essential services to the same community.

“We condemn these kinds of acts against the emergency services crews and other departments that provide essential services to people. This was the first incident and hopefully the last.

"We urge the community not to buy the stolen items but instead come forward with information that will help with the police investigation.

“If you don’t trust the police in the station, then report it to the station commander or the CPF. We need to work together with the paramedics, not attack them,” Busakwe said.

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 000 1011 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

