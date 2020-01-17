Parents block N1 for hours over Western Cape scholar transport ruling









Hundreds of frustrated motorists are stuck on the N1 at Beaufort West amid growing concerns about a heatwave in the area. Picture: Facebook / SABC Cape Town – Frustrated Beaufort West parents took their anger to the streets yesterday, blocking traffic into the Great Karoo town to protest against the cancellation of scholar transport in the region. The action erupted after pupils as young as seven had to bravely walk through the Great Karoo terrain, some up to 12km, on their first day of school on Wednesday. As temperatures hit 42ºC yesterday, more than 100 people burnt tyres and barricaded the N1 with rocks and other objects, demanding that the transport be reinstated. Motorists were left furious, as they were stranded in their vehicles during the heatwave. The N1 was reopened to traffic at about 12.20pm.

Community leader Mcebisi Kilani slated the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

“The children cannot be treated like this. We will protest until our demands are met by the MEC (Debbie Schäfer), and if she does not insist on addressing the issue, next week we might be forced to mobilise more people to join our protest,” said Kilani.

The transport was cancelled last year after the WCED said it provided transport for pupils who lived more than 5km from schools, and according to their database, all the pupils lived within the required radius.

But the principal of Mandlenkosi Secondary School, Mluleki Mangqungqa, refuted this, saying the department was using outdated statistics.

A meeting was held between parents and WCED representatives on Wednesday night, in which they agreed to yesterday’s demonstration.

Another meeting was scheduled for last night.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were made aware of allegations that the pupils were now travelling more than 5km to their school and they were prioritising the situation.

“We have been informed that there has been an extension to the ‘Graceland’ community - which may just fall outside of 5km. The WCED is currently obtaining information as to how many learners live in this new area, and whether they will now qualify for the scheme. We are prioritising this currently.

“The WCED has been in contact with local authorities and the provincial traffic department to determine how to improve road safety along this route.

“While there are pedestrian crossings, there has been concern raised about the speed at which vehicles pass certain points,” Hammond said.

The ANC Central Karoo has weighed in, with secretary Windy Plaatjies urging Schäfer to meet aggrieved parents and “defuse a crisis in Beaufort West”.

“The WCED bases their argument for the cancellation on a 5km policy. The DA cannot govern with a desktop approach when making decisions on serious community matters.

"We urge the WCED to do real community assessment and get the real facts behind the reasons for the need for school transportation. “The WCED should not hold our children hostage,” said Plaatjies.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said no one was arrested.

“The crowd dispersed peacefully after deployment and intervention by Public Order Police, who are still monitoring the situation.

"From as early as about 7am, community leaders, municipal officials and members from the community blockaded the N1 in Beaufort West with their vehicles. Some also burnt tyres,” he said.

SA Democratic Teachers Union Jonovan Rustin called on the department to re-evaluate its transport policies.

“We are going to investigate the matter. The department needs to also look at the weather conditions and the danger children are exposed to when walking to school.

“It’s the department and community’s responsibility to make sure that children are safe when travelling to and from school.

“In this day and age, every child has rights, and those rights need to be protected at all costs. The department must co-operate with the community,” he said

Cape Times